The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Update

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the March 31st total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

In other The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund news, Director Brigitta Suzanne Herzfeld purchased 13,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $33,984.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,878.97. This trade represents a 15.96 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas J. Herzfeld bought 16,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $40,557.40. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,539,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,614.05. The trade was a 1.08 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 164,871 shares of company stock worth $426,862 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,199.9% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 277,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 255,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

CUBA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,606. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

