The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 741.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $714,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.83.

Clorox stock opened at $138.28 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

