Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.01 Million Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Amcor by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Amcor by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 11,326.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, Director Achal Agarwal purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,967 shares in the company, valued at $898,566.70. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

