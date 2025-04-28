Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 517,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,760,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 495.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of M stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.1824 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $47,938.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,107.10. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 3,124 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $42,923.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,623.20. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $537,790. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on M shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

