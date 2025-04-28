Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 103,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:MAN opened at $42.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.48. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

