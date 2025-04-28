Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 41,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 552.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Trading Down 0.5 %

WEX stock opened at $129.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $220.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. Analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on WEX

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.