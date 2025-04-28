Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

Surge Energy Price Performance

SGY stock opened at C$4.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.37 and a 12 month high of C$7.89. The stock has a market cap of C$497.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from properties in western Canada. The company generates its revenue from the sale of petroleum and natural gas products such as Oil, Natural gas liquids and Natural gas, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of oil.

