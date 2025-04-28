Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Releases Earnings Results

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.73%.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

