Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Releases Earnings Results

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.73%.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Price Performance
Sumitomo Heavy Industries stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile
