Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

LRN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Stride from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Get Stride alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LRN

Stride Trading Up 0.9 %

LRN opened at $140.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.50. Stride has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts expect that Stride will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,696,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 578,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43,829 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth $995,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 72,518 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.