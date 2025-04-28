Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Increases By 140.4%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 140.4% from the March 31st total of 19,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at €40.60 ($46.14) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.19. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of €29.27 ($33.26) and a 12-month high of €40.99 ($46.58). The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported €0.74 ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.7044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This is a boost from Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s previous dividend of $0.42. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.31%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

