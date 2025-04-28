Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Declines By 90.9%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Barclays raised Intertek Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.
Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.
