Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Grows By 1,025.0%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 1,025.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $75.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average is $80.34. Arkema has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $111.13.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

