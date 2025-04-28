Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Grows By 1,025.0%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 1,025.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arkema
Arkema Price Performance
Arkema Company Profile
Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arkema
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Top Big Pharma Stocks Investing Over $100 Billion in the U.S.
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- PepsiCo’s Stock Price is Disconnected From Reality: Time to Buy
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Gold Miners Ready for Breakout Amid Record High Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.