Short Interest in Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Grows By 100.0%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of AKBTY stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. Akbank T.A.S. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Akbank T.A.S. had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%.

Akbank T.A.S. Cuts Dividend

About Akbank T.A.S.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Akbank T.A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

