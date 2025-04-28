Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Insight Holdings Group LLC

Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up about 0.5% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 3,657.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Shopify by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Shopify by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $97.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.05.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

