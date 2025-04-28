Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, an increase of 1,136.9% from the March 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SGIOY opened at $8.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.21. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 35.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.