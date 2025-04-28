Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s 6th Largest Position

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,473,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522,138 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 1.2% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,385,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $117.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $166.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.66. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $96.52 and a 12-month high of $128.05.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $1.0251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

