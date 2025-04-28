Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 19.800-20.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9 billion-$7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.8 billion. Roper Technologies also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 4.800-4.840 EPS.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $557.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.64.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $558.00 to $465.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.73.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roper Technologies stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

