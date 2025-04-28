Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.900-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVTY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Revvity from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $94.30 on Monday. Revvity has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $129.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.67%.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,782. This represents a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

