Quarry LP Acquires New Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 337,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,448,000 after buying an additional 523,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in H&R Block by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,790 shares in the company, valued at $53,458,311.20. This represents a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $59.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $68.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

