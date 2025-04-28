Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 12,500 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PTC were worth $16,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,264,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,432,000 after buying an additional 1,773,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,292,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,961,000 after acquiring an additional 240,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,029,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,626,000 after acquiring an additional 67,504 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in PTC by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,484,000 after acquiring an additional 85,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,096,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $220.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $211.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $154.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.42 and its 200 day moving average is $176.25. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.38 and a 12 month high of $203.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

