Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $25,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $170.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $264.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.42 and a 1-year high of $171.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,994.24. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This trade represents a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.