Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $23.64 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $23,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,009,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 200,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,057,000 after buying an additional 34,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $170.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.45.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

