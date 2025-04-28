Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,423,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 52,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,500,009.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 139,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,429.24. This trade represents a 60.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,090.56. This trade represents a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $102.85 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $130.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

