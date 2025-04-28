Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases 281 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $896,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 805,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,903,000 after buying an additional 87,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $56.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

NYSE OMF opened at $48.86 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $58.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,960.79. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

