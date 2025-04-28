Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $750,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,345,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,701,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,220,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,986,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790,464 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $51.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $56.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

