Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $167.45 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

