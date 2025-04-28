Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $2,248,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in KLA by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in KLA by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in KLA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on KLA from $825.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.67.

KLA Trading Up 0.8 %

KLA stock opened at $694.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $685.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $685.14. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.60%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

