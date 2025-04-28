Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys 2,314 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,534,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 61,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $113.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average is $116.45. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

