Promising Real Estate Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 25th

Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, Ford Motor, Blackstone, Capital One Financial, Morgan Stanley, and MercadoLibre are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 19,907,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,078,352. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $301.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.67. 9,981,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,465,159. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $227.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 57,561,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,400,847. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $132.87. 2,860,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.23 and its 200 day moving average is $164.09. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,710. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.09. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.30. 3,004,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,655,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $142.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.45.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,207.42. 152,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,723. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,047.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,964.79. The firm has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,341.00 and a 52-week high of $2,374.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

