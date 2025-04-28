Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFTP) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on May 15th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

Presidio Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.8% annually over the last three years.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

SQFTP stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $18.25.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

