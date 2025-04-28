Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,202,879,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VOO opened at $506.11 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.49.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

