Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2025

Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUSFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 73,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 4.3% of Parkshore Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,663,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,377,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $319,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

AVUS opened at $90.17 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.47.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

