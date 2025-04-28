Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. Takes $261,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,734,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,477,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,613,000 after purchasing an additional 634,282 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,367,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 559,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 401,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,513,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,316,000 after acquiring an additional 369,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

