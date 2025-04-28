Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,122 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Parkshore Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VTI stock opened at $270.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.09 and a 200 day moving average of $287.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.