Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,441,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,190,000 after purchasing an additional 753,783 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,202,000 after buying an additional 10,093,895 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,587,000 after buying an additional 173,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,579,000 after buying an additional 195,204 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.36 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.42. The stock has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
