Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Parkshore Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1,493.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:AVES opened at $47.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $591.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.64. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.12.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

