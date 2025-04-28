Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $43.10 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,245,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,099,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 25.9% of Parkshore Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,717,000 after acquiring an additional 673,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,164,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,299,000 after buying an additional 419,096 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,595,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,512,000 after buying an additional 1,789,147 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,282,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,678,000 after acquiring an additional 514,078 shares during the period. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,718,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,645,000 after purchasing an additional 373,115 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

