Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $472.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.13. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

