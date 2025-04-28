Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,988. The trade was a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair set a $84.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

PLTR stock opened at $112.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $264.51 billion, a PE ratio of 593.61, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $125.41.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

