Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.39.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:TAP opened at $56.82 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $64.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

