Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New $303,000 Investment in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,709 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FULT. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.68. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $22.49.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $322.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FULT

Fulton Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.