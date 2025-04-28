Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $292,000 in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,264 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,405,000. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,190,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 64,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $290,179.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,774.80. This represents a 17.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Trading Up 1.2 %

RPD opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 0.99. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $46.84.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RPD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

