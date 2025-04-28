Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases 60,123 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,123 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Carnival Co. & worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $9,435,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 102,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,673,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,185,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CUK opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

