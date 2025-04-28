Optiver Holding B.V. Has $18.88 Million Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 226,514 shares during the period. Tenaris comprises 0.0% of Optiver Holding B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.09% of Tenaris worth $18,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Tenaris Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TS opened at $33.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.21. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 16.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.54. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Tenaris Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.