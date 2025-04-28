Optiver Holding B.V. Buys 72,342 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 104.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,342 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in WPP were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 52,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 453.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in WPP by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in WPP during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in WPP by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WPP in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

WPP Price Performance

WPP stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $57.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.06.

WPP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.9728 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.95. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

