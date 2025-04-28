Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Position in GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 48.85% of GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Stock Performance
AMDS opened at $17.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Top Big Pharma Stocks Investing Over $100 Billion in the U.S.
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- PepsiCo’s Stock Price is Disconnected From Reality: Time to Buy
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Gold Miners Ready for Breakout Amid Record High Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.