OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Position Cut by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,370,672 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of OptiNose worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $9.28 on Monday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OptiNose ( NASDAQ:OPTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 6,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $33,729.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,464.99. This represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,213 shares of company stock worth $43,643 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPTN. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of OptiNose in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OPTN

About OptiNose

(Free Report)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.