Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 920,414 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,587,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 510.3% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.0 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $213.35 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

