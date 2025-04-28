Northern Trust Corp Purchases 2,874,012 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $2,072,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $96.64 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average of $120.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.20 billion, a PE ratio of 97.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus set a $160.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

