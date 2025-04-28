Northern Trust Corp Purchases 2,221,790 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,595,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221,790 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Boston Scientific worth $1,303,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,170,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,518,000 after buying an additional 49,683 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 10,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $685,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,351.53. The trade was a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,009 shares of company stock valued at $14,407,381. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $101.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.68 and its 200 day moving average is $94.92. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $70.97 and a 12-month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

